Isanti County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Isanti County Court on March 2-6. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
John Michael Lingen (DOB 10/14/1967) of Isanti was charged March 3 with 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not small amount marijuana.
Rashad Raheem Gary (DOB 07/07/1999) of Cambridge was charged on March 4 with two counts Assault - 2nd degree - dangerous weapon.
Raeanna Lynn Johnson (DOB 10/24/1992) of Braham was charged on March 4 with three counts of drugs - store meth paraphernalia in the presence of child or vulnerable adult.
Coltin Lee Dennie (DOB 01/20/1999) of Princeton was charged March 6 with burlary - 1st degree possession of dangerous weapon/explosive, burglary 1st degree - dwelling occupied - non-accomplice present, and assault - 2nd degree - dangerous weapon.
Chisago County Court Report
The following felony charges were filed in Chisago County Court on March 2-6. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Jesse Allen Schwartz (DOB 02/13/1977) of Stacy was charged March 2 with receiving stolen property.
James Duane Herman (DOB 06/03/1986) of Brooklyn Center was charged March 3 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Ronald Joseph Dupre (DOB 03/25/1966) of Chisago City was charged March 3 with domestic assault - felony.
Arthur Morris Whaley, IV (DOB 10/27/1991) of Rush City was charged March 4 with domestic assault - felony.
LaToya Denean Smith (DOB 04/05/1987) of St. Paul was charged March 6 with drugs - 5th degree - posess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Tyrone Deshun Childs (DOB 11/15/1985) of Duluth was charged March 6 with possess ammo/any firearm - conviction or adjudicated delinquent for crime of violence, and drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Andrew Edward Clay (DOB 11/29/1975) of Lindstrom was charged March 6 with dangerous weapons - sell or possess suppressor not lawfully possessed, and durgs 5th degree possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
