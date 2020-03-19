Isanti County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Isanti County Court on March 9-13. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Israel Sanchez, II, (DOB 09/07/1979), of Fridley, was charged with DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol.
Thomas Dale French, Jr, (DOB 05/17/1990), of Elk River, was charged with 5th degree drugs - possess schedule 1,2,3,3 - Not small amount marijuana.
Brandy Rae Lindell, (DOB 04/09/1991), of Elk River, was charged with 5th degree drugs - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Devin Andrew Reuvers, (DOB 02/16/1999), of Cambridge, was charged with 5th degree drugs - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Destini Collen Reed, (DOB 03/17/1982), of Cedar, was charged with 5th degree drugs - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Chisago County Court Report
The following felony charges were filed in Chisago County Court on March 9-13. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Daniel Joseph Kessel, (DOB 12/20/1992), of North Branch, was charged with predatory offender - fails to mail verification form w/ 10 days or report during month of birth.
Jade Leanna Berg-Couture, (DOB 02/09/1991), of unknown address, was charged with fugitive from justice from other state.
Dillon James Goodsky, (DOB 12/02/1884), of Minneapolis, was charged with domestic abuse; violates 2 or more OFP w/in 10 years of previous conviction/adj of delinq.
Alex William Palmer, (DOB 01/03/1998), of Stacy, was charged with receiving stolen property.
Marissa Michelle Laurent, (DOB 05/27/1999), of Hugo, was charged with aiding and abetting burglary -3rd deg-steal/commit felony or gross misd.
Dakota Louis Weber, (DOB 05/07/1998), of North Branch, was charged with aiding and abetting burglary-3rd deg-steal/commit felony or gross misd.
Brian Joseph Fallang, (DOB 08/09/1975), of Rush City, was charged with damage to property - 1st degree - value reduced over $1000.
Nathan Daniel Qualley, (DOB 07/16/1974), of Mounds View, was charged with criminal sexual cond - 1st degree - penetration or contact with person under 13-actor greater than 36m ol.
