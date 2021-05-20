Isanti County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Isanti County Court on May 10 - 14. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Steven Donald Lundeen (DOB 08/09/1963) of Isanti, was charged May 10 with felony theft, value over $5,000 or trade secret, explosive, controlled substance 1 or II.
Manuel Angel Lopez (DOB 05/26/1983) of North Branch, was charged May 10 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Jason Allen Monette (DOB 06/12/1976) of Sandstone, was charged May 11 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Zachary Robert Triemert (DOB 10/25/1997) of Cambridge, was charged May 12 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Jeffery Robert Hanson (DOB 10/19/1981) of Cambridge, was charged May 14 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Chisago County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Chisago County Court on May 10 - 14. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Allan Edward Porter (DOB 04/22/1972) of Lindstrom, was charged May 10 with traffic - DWI - refuse to submit to chemical test; breath or test refusal or failure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.