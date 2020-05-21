Isanti County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Isanti County Court on May 11 - 15. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Jason Wayne Korby, (DOB 06/03/1988), of Princeton, was charged May 11 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Matthew Paul Lane, (DOB 02/16/1985), of Stacy, was charged May 11 with domestic assault.
Ismael Yannick Toovi, (DOB 03/18/2000), of Cambridge, was charged May 11 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Maleck Stosh Terrion, (DOB 11/14/1988), of Isanti, was charged May 12 with one count dangerous weapons - intentional discharge of firearm that endagers safety, and one count dangerous weapons - reckless discharge of firearm within municipality.
Isaac Keith Weston, (DOB 08/05/1983), of Isanti, was charged May 12 with drugs - 3rd degree - possess 10 grams or more a narcotic drug other than heroin.
Brienne Lee Anderson, (DOB 01/22/1984), of Isanti, was charged May 12 with drugs - 3rd degree - possess 10 grams or more a narcotic drug other than heroin, and drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Gilbert Levi Phillips, (DOB 10/09/1969), of Minneapolis, was charged May 13 with three counts drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Mark Edward Fields, (DOB 03/24/1973), of Andover, was charged May 13 with violate no contact order - within 10 years of the first of two or more convictions.
Jon Peter Smith, (DOB 12/12/1976), of Isanti, was charged May 14 with one count drugs - 1st degree - sale - 17 grams or more - cocaine or meth w/in 90-day period, one count drugs - 1st degree - possess 50 grams or more - cocaine or methamphetamine, and one count drugs - store meth paraphernalia in the presence of child or vulnerable adult.
Jordan Allen Schleicher, (DOB 11/28/1993), of Isanti, was charged May 14 with one count drugs - 1st degree - manufacture methamphetamine, one count drugs - 1st degree sale - 17 grams or more - cocaine or meth w/in 90-day period, one count drugs - 3rd degree - possess 10 grams or more a narcotic drug other than heroin, and two counts drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
James Earl Williams, (DOB 04/30/1984), of West Saint Paul, was charged May 14 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Steven Travis Paige, (DOB 12/24/1966), of Sanford, FL, was charged May 15 with fugitive from justice from other state.
Chisago County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Chisago County Court on May 11 - 15. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Thomas James Crowson, (DOB 02/01/1993), of Cambridge, was charged May 8 with criminal vehicular homicide - operate motor vehicle in grossly negligent manner.
Michael Craig Haseltine, (DOB 11/04/1988), of Forest Lake, was charged May 11 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Mark Paul Revier, (DOB 06/05/1960), of Chisago City, was charged May 13 with damage to property - 1st degree - value reduced over $1,000.
Joshua Martin Bertrand, (DOB 01/15/1993), of Markham, IL, was charged May 15 with one count fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, and one count receiving stolen property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.