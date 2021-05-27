Isanti County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Isanti County Court on May 17 - 21. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Douglas Randall Crosby (DOB 04/26/1984) of White Bear Lake, was charged May 18 with burglary - 3rd deg - steal/commit felony or gross misd. He was also charged on May 19 with fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.
Garrett Andrew Ekvall (DOB 06/16/1999) of Isanti, was charged May 18 with one count drugs - 3rd degree - sale - narcotic, and one count drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
James Kenneth Parnham (DOB 09/18/1968) of Pine City, was charged May 20 with obstruct legal process - interfere w/peace officer.
Travis Joshua Fairbanks (DOB 01/03/1991) of Cambridge, was charged May 20 with theft - take/drive motor vehicle - no owner consent.
David Michael Meyer (DOB 03/16/1993) of Isanti, was charged May 21 with predatory offender - knowingly commits act or fails to fulfill registration requirement.
Justin Carl Elsberry (DOB 10/11/1989) of Cambridge, was charged May 21 with financial transaction card fraud - use - no consent.
Chisago County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Chisago County Court on May 17 - 21. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Raymond Ivan Holsten (DOB 12/13/1978) of Brooklyn Center, was charged May 17 with fugitive from justice from other state (extradition waived).
Perry Elliot Rohloff (DOB 10/16/1990) of Chisago City, was charged May 17 with domestic assault.
Jessie Frank Berggren (DOB 09/06/1989) of Rush City, was charged May 17 with check forgery - offer/possess w/intent to defraud, prop/services val $251-$2500.
Edward Louis Kucera (DOB 03/03/1975) of Circle Pines, was charged May 18 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Connor Jason Olson (DOB 03/22/1993) of Rush City, was charged May 18 with fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.
Sean Richard Sanigar (DOB 08/21/1989) of Superior, WI, was charged May 20 with fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.
Britney Jean Spicer (DOB 01/01/1999) of Alborn, was charged May 21 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Patrick Clement Richardson (DOB 12/08/1965) of Woodbury, was charged May 21 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Jacob Daniel Lee (DOB 09/28/1986) of Rush City, was charged May 21 with one count attempt criminal sex conduct - 2nd degree - significant relationship - victim under 16 years; one count solicit child or believe to be a child through electronic communication to engage in sexual conduct; and one count solicit child to engage in sexual conduct - prohibited act.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.