Isanti County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Isanti County Court on May 18 - 29. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Philex Andrew Stewart, (DOB 03/30/1989), of Cambridge, was charged May 18 with burglary - 2nd deg - govt, religious, historic or school building - w/out consent and commits crime.
Cody Michael Pepin, (DOB 11/03/1997), of Cambridge, was charged May 18 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,3 - not small amount marijuana.
Mark Edward Fields, (DOB 03/24/1973), of Cambridge, was charged May 19 with violate no contact order - within 10 years of the first of two or more convictions. He was also charged with three more counts of the same charges on May 20.
Christopher Allen Hirsch, (DOB 05/10/1976), of Cambridge, was charged May 22 with threats of violence.
William Kenneth Pike, (DOB 08/20/1973), of Oglivie, was charged May 26 with two counts criminal sexual cond. - 1st degree - penetration or contact with person under 13 - actor > 36 m older, and two counts criminal sex conduct - 2nd degree - victim under 13 - actor > 36m old.
Andrew David Peckels, (DOB 06/19/1989), of St. Francis, was charged May 26 with domestic assault - by strangulation.
Kevin Lee Sanders, (DOB 09/26/1962), of Siren, WI, was charged May 28 with threats of violence.
Chisago County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Chisago County Court on May 18 - 29. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Courtney Kay Pilz-Carr, (DOB 04/12/1992), of Harris, was charged May 18 with aiding an offender - accomplice after the fact.
Justin Gerald Valian, (DOB 10/24/1996), of Maplewood, was charged May 18 with murder - 2nd degree - with intent - not premeditated. He was also charged on May 19 with fugitive from justice from other state.
Curtis Marvin Peterson, (DOB 06/13/1963), of Stacy, was charged May 20 with solicit child to engage in sexual conduct - prohibited act, and criminal sex cond - 4th degree - victim 13-15 - act greater than 48m old.
Michael Allen Skalsky, (DOB 02/16/1994), of Rush city, was charged May 22 with fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.
Gabino Barrera, (DOB 06/17/1996), of Lino Lakes, was charged May 26 with violate no contact order - within 10 years of the first of two or more convictions.
Stephanie Elizabeth Green, (DOB 03/20/1987), of Minneapolis, was charged May 27 with fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.
Angela Marie Mueller, (DOB 01/08/1995), of Saint Paul, was charged May 28 with check forgery - offer/possess w/intent to defraud.
Deborah Ruth Fideldy-Bush, (DOB 09/02/1968), of Taylors Falls, was charged May 28 with theft by swindle.
Jacob Andrew Bush, (DOB 05/07/1972), of Taylors Falls, was charged May 28 with theft by swindle.
