Isanti County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Isanti County Court on May 24 - 28. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Joshua Donald Field (DOB 09/23/1989) of Cambridge, was charged May 24 with threats of violence.
Troy Thomas Wilkinson (DOB 10/26/1973) of Dalbo, was charged May 26 with three counts of possess ammo/any firearm - conviction or adjudicated delinquent for crime of violence.
Jodee May Gamache (DOB 03/23/1988) of Clearwater, was charged May 27 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Terra Lynn Olson (DOB 01/08/1984) of Isanti, was charged May 27 with two counts receiving stolen property.
Dana Marie Henderson (DOB 05/21/1997) of Cambridge, was charged May 27 with firearms - serial number - receive/possess/w/altered.
Robert Allen Holter (DOB 08/30/1976) of Isanti, was charged May 27 with one count firearms - serial number - receive/possess/ w/ altered; and two counts receiving stolen property.
Nicholas Gene Lund (DOB 06/26/2001) of Cambridge, was charged May 28 with on count criminal sexual cond. - 1st degree - penetration/contact - injury - use force/coerce; and one count criminal sex conduct - 3rd degree - force or coercion.
Chisago County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Chisago County Court on May 24 - 28. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Andrew Richard Belland (DOB 05/03/2001) of North Branch, was charged May 24 with one count burglary - 2nd degree - dwelling; and one count drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Noah Michael Nelson (DOB 04/19/1983) of Lindstrom, was charged May 25 with two counts dangerous weapon - non-firearm assault - 2nd degree - dangerous weapon substantial bodily harm.
Jaikeif Marshawn Johnson (DOB 03/07/2000) of Saint Paul, was charged May 25 with receiving stolen property.
Vince Edward Ailara (DOB 01/20/1978) of Center City, was charged May 25 with two counts domestic assault.
Jeffrey Lloyd Clark (DOB 03/24/1985) of St. Cloud, was charged May 28 with one count burglary - 3rd deg - steal/commit felony or gross misd.
