Isanti County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Isanti County Court on May 3 - 7. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Nicole Lee Skowronek (DOB 01/22/1983) of Princeton, was charged May 4 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Amanda Lynn Anderson (DOB 08/18/2000) of Cambridge, was charged May 4 with possession or sale of stolen or counterfeit check; crimes.
Jimmy Ray Amundson (DOB 02/26/1980) of Stanchfield, was charged May 5 with domestic assault.
Joshua Bruce Hitzemann (DOB 09/22/1975) of Blaine, was charged May 6 with stalking - engages in stalking.
Chisago County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Chisago County Court on May 3 - 7. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Jason Alan Mielke (DOB 09/10/1996) of Vadnais Heights, was charged May 3 with violate no contact order - within 10 years of the first of two or more convictions.
Justin Thomas Husnik (DOB 09/01/1982) of Vadnais Heights, was charged May 4 with violate no contact order - within 10 years of the first of two or more convictions.
Mae Marie Dietrich (DOB 08/02/1982) of New Hope, was charged May 7 with drugs - 5th degree - procure/possess/control by false name or false credit.
Jesse Daniel Roy Baker-Ottem (DOB 03/03/1992) of Stillwater, was charged May 7 with one count murder - 2nd degree - with intent - not premeditated, and one count murder - 2nd degree - without intent - while committing a felony.
