Isanti County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Isanti County Court on May 31 - June 4. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Jamie Ann Wade (DOB 07/22/1975) of Cambridge, was charged June 1 with drugs - 1st degree - sale - 17 grams or more - cocaine or meth w/in 90-day period.
Trevor Jeffery Nefs (DOB 07/12/1976) of Isanti, was charged June 4 with threats of violence.
Chisago County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Chisago County Court on May 31 - June 4. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Isaac Andrew Heiskala (DOB 05/06/1994) of Brooklyn Park, was charged June 1 with theft - take/drive motor vehicle - no owner consent.
William James Alvarez (DOB 08/27/1992) of Vadnais Heights, was charged June 2 with fugitive from justice from other state (extradition waived).
Richard Dean Johnson (DOB 03/22/1959) of Rush City, was charged June 2 with one count criminal sex conduct - 1st degree - penetration - victim under 16 - signif rel - multiple acts over time; one count criminal sexual conduct - 3rd degree - significant relationship - 16 to 17 - multiple acts; and one count criminal sex cond - 4th degree - victim 13-15 - act greater than 48m old.
Robert Randall Wade (DOB 05/03/1991) of North Branch, was charged June 3 with fugitive from justice from other state (extradition waived).
Zeronica Dayle Sjolie (DOB 09/11/1985) of North Branch, was charged June 4 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Adam Joseph Edgeberg (DOB 05/11/1990) of Menomonie, WI, was charged June 4 with one count burglary - 3rd deg - steal/commit felony or gross misd; and one count drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
