Isanti County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Isanti County Court on Nov. 16 - 20. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sarah Ann Halstead (DOB 10/03/1986), of Isanti, was charged Nov. 16 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Brandi Kay Eickstadt (DOB 09/21/1973), of Cambridge, was charged Nov. 17 with dangerous weapons - reckless discharge of firearm within municipality. Add. Statutes: dangerous weapon - public housing/school/park zone.
Bobby Harold Hall (DOB 04/27/1978), of Duluth, was charged Nov. 17 with theft - take/use/transfer movable prop - no consent. Additional statutes: theft - value of property or services $1001 - $5,000.
Zachary David Cooper (DOB 09/17/1997), of Isanti, was charged Nov. 19 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,34 - not small amount marijuana. Additional statues: drugs - 5th degree controlled substance - sale or possession.
James Patrick Hobbs (DOB 06/17/1978), of St. Paul, was charged Nov. 19 with theft - take/drive motor vehicle - no owner consent. Additional statutes: theft - value $1,000 or less - motor vehicle.
Jennifer Ann Wicht (DOB 08/27/1969), of Oglivie, was charged Nov. 19 with theft - take/use/transfer movable prop - no consent. Additional statutes: theft - value over $5,000 or trade secret, explosive, controlled substance I or II.
Dustin Gene Ayres (DOB 05/03/1982), of Pine River, was charged Nov. 20 with assault - 3rd degree - substantial bodily harm. Additional statutes: assault - 3rd degree - substantial bodily harm.
Katie Jo Lee (DOB 10/17/1982), of Spring Lake Park, was charged Nov. 20 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana. Additional statutes: drugs - 5th degree controlled substance - sale or possession.
Chisago County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Chisago County Court on Nov. 16 - 20. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Michael Allen Lafaurie (DOB 06/04/1978), of Wyoming, was charged Nov. 16 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana. Additional statutes: drugs - 5th degree controlled substance - sale or possession.
