Isanti County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Isanti County Court on Nov. 2 - 6. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Angela Marie Bennett (DOB 10/03/1975), of Braham, was charged Nov. 2 with one count financial transaction card fraud - use - no consent, and one count identity theft - transfers/possesses/uses identity of other person.
Xavier Robert Bennett (DOB 11/22/1994), of Braham, was charged Nov. 2 with one count financial transaction card fraud - use - no consent, and one count identity theft - transfers/possesses/uses identity of other person.
Joseph Louis St. Germaine (DOB 01/08/1986), of Hayward, WI, was charged Nov. 3 with one count drugs - 3rd degree - possess 10 grams or more a narcotic drug other than heroin, one count drugs - 3rd degree - possess - 3 grams or more heroin, and one count drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Joseph Alan Fridstrom (DOB 02/18/1991), of Princeton, was charged Nov. 6 with one count domestic assault - by strangulation, and two counts domestic assault.
Chisago County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Chisago County Court on Nov. 2 - 6. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Spencer Alexander Beseman (DOB 08/19/1989), of St. Paul, was charged Nov. 2 with receiving stolen property.
Erin Patrick Fuller (DOB 11/30/1980), of Mora, was charged Nov. 2 with check forgery - offer/possess w/intent to defraud.
Bridget Jaclyn Clermont (DOB 12/22/1998), of Anoka, was charged Nov. 2 with one count receiving stolen property, and one count mail theft - intentionally removes mail from depository without claim of right.
Jessie Anne Knickerbocker (DOB 09/15/1993), of North Branch, was charged Nov. 2 with damage to property - 1st degree - value reduced over $1,000.
Brandon Lawrence Nelson (DOB 07/10/1998), of Osceola, WI, was charged Nov. 3 with damage to property - 1st degree - public safety motor vehicle.
Gerald Richard Jackson (DOB 09/04/1990), of Luck, WI, was charged Nov. 6 with one count fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, and one count fugitive from justice from other state.
