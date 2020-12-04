Isanti County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Isanti County Court on Nov. 23 - 27. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Blaine Andrew Peterson (DOB 10/12/1991), of Braham, was charged Nov. 20 with violate no contact order - within 10 years of the first of two or more convictions. Additional statutes: violate no contact order - within 10 years - first of two or more conviction or possess dangerous weapon.
Cameron River Kirsch (DOB 04/01/1992), of Rockford, was charged Nov. 24 with one count receiving stolen property. Additional statutes: theft - value $1,000 or less - motor vehicle, and one count drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana. Additional statutes: drugs - 5th degree controlled substance - sale or possession.
Nicholas Max Neuschwander (DOB 11/22/1989), of Brook Park, was charged Nov. 24 with receiving stolen property. Additional statutes: theft - value $1,000 or less - motor vehicle.
Monica Martinez (DOB 11/07/1992), of Saint Paul, was charged Nov. 24 with theft - take/use/transfer movable prop - no consent. Additional statutes: theft - value $501 - $1,000 - previous felony/gross misdemeanor conviction in preceding 5 years.
Jeffery Robert Hanson (DOB 10/19/1981), of Cambridge, was charged Nov. 24 with two counts drugs - 1st degree - possess 50 grams or more - cocaine or methamphetamine. Additional statutes: drugs - 1st degree - sale/possession - penalty - 30 years/$1,000,000. One count drugs - 3rd degree - possess 10 grams or more a narcotic drug other than herion. Additional statutes: drugs - 3rd degree - sale or possession - penalty - 20 years/$250,000. Three counts drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana. Additional statutes: drugs - 5th degree controlled substance - sale or possession.
Andrew Scott Alcock (DOB 04/01/1988), of Stacy, was charged Nov. 24 with domestic assault.
Tamara Marie Richard (03/31/1982), of Mora, was charged Nov. 25 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana. Additional statutes: drugs - 5th degree controlled substance - sale or possession.
Chisago County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Chisago County Court on Nov. 23 - 27. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Jon Jeremiah Holmquist (DOB 04/12/1976), of Chisago City, was charged Nov. 20 with domestic assault.
David Shaun Corty (DOB 08/04/1979), of Pine City, was charged Nov. 20 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana. Additional statutes: drugs - 5th degree controlled substance - sale or possession.
Tia Marie Chavez (DOB 06/08/1987), of South Saint Paul, was charged Nov. 23 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana. Additional statutes: drugs - 5th degree controlled substance - sale or possession.
Charles Lawrence Kolad (DOB 12/18/1961), of North Branch, was charged Nov. 23 with traffic - DWI - operate motor vehicle under influence of alcohol. Additional statutes: traffic - DWI - first degree driving while impaired; described.
Perry Glenn Marten (DOB 03/07/1972), of Forest Lake, was charged Nov. 25 with fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.