Isanti County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Isanti County Court on Nov. 30 - Dec. 4. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Steven Douglas Nelson (DOB 04/15/1980), of Isanti, was charged Nov. 30 with one count assault - 3rd degree - substantial bodily harm, and one count assault - 5th degree - 2/more prev. convict. in 3 years.
Robert Nicholas Hansen (DOB 09/03/1985), of Cambridge, was charged Nov. 30 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,34 - not small amount marijuana.
Westley Scott Larsen (DOB 08/08/1986), of Isanti, was charged Dec. 2 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Greymann Wonzayll Ford (DOB 03/17/1989), of Isanti, was charged Dec. 3 with one count receiving stolen property, and one count drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Chisago County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Chisago County Court on Nov. 30 - Dec. 4. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Matthew Russell Dickey (DOB 04/22/1987), of Sandstone, was charged Nov. 30 with one count theft - take/use/transfer movable prop - no consent, and one count drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Richard James Stanley (DOB 02/09/1977), of Shafer, was charged Nov. 30 with damage to property - 1st degree - value reduced over $1,000.
Aaron John Gruber (DOB 08/08/1983), of North Branch, was charged Nov. 30 with dangerous weapons - reckless discharge of firearm within a municipality.
Elizabeth Christine Bailey (DOB 02/27/1988), of Minneapolis, was charged Nov. 30 with check forgery - offer/possess w/intent to defraud.
Gabino Barrera (DOB 06/17/1996), of Lino Lakes, was charged Nov. 30 with violate no contact order - within 10 years of the first of two or more convictions.
Andrew Joseph Ballweber (DOB 03/13/1993), of Stacy, was charged Dec. 3 with mail theft - intentionally removes mail from depository without claim of right.
Bridget Jaclyn Clermont (DOB 12/22/1998), of Stacy, was charged Dec. 3 with mail theft - intentionally removes mail from depository without claim of right.
