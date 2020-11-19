Isanti County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Isanti County Court on Nov. 9 - 13. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Madison Rae Amundson (DOB 07/24/1998), of Cambridge, was charged Nov. 9 with criminal vehicular homicide - operate motor vehicle in grossly negligent manner.
Robert thomas Joyce (DOB 05/04/1981), of Vadnais Heights, was charged Nov. 9 with one count fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, and one count theft - intent to exercise temporary control.
Gerald Thomas Elling (DOB 08/14/1967), of New Brighton, was charged Nov. 13 with drugs - 1st degree - possess 50 grams or more - cocaine or methamphetamine.
Chisago County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Chisago County Court on Nov. 9 - 13. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Donald Anthony McCoy (DOB 05/22/1991), of Brooklyn Center, was charged Nov. 9 with assault - 3rd degree - substantial bodily harm.
