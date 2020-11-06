Isanti County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Isanti County Court on Oct. 19 - 30. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Tylor Dean Turner (DOB 06/14/2002), of Circle Pines, was charged Oct. 20 with two counts drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,34, - not small amount marijuana.
Brandon Lawrence Hunt (DOB 05/18/1983), of Anoka, was charged Oct. 21 with violate no contact order - within 10 years of the first of two or more convictions.
Justin Carl Elsberry (DOB 10/11/1989), of Cambridge, was charged Oct. 23 with domestic assault - by strangulation.
Sarah Joy Ruther (DOB 11/03/1979), of Stanchfield, was charged Oct. 16 with wrongfully obtaining assistance - theft - by false statements, concealment, impersonation.
Brandon Lee Obermoller (DOB 05/18/1998), of Princeton, was charged Oct. 27 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Jesse Leroy Boster (DOB 02/26/1990), of Pine City, was charged Oct. 27 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Nathan David Hunter (DOB 03/20/1997), of Isanti, was charged Oct. 28 with fugitive from justice from other state.
Blaine Andrew Peterson (DOB 10/12/1991), of Braham, was charged Oct. 28 with fugitive from justice from other state.
Justin Guy Taft (DOB 09/07/1988), of Cambridge, was charged Oct. 28 with one count domestic assault - by strangulation, one count threats of violence, one count domestic assault (fear), and one count domestic assault (harm).
Mackenzie Charles Gabert (DOB 05/04/1992), of Cambridge, was charged Oct. 30 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Chisago County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Chisago County Court on Oct. 19 - 30. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Caleb Christopher Perry (DOB 02/24/2001), of Hastings, was charged Oct. 19 with one count fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, one count receiving stolen property, and one count bribery - offer, give, promise-influence performance - public officer/employee.
Bridget Jaclyn Clermont (DOB 12/22/1998), of Anoka, was charged Oct. 27 with one count theft - take/drive motor vehicle - no owner consent, and one count mail theft - intentionally removes mail from depository without claim of right.
Derrick Wayne White (DOB 09/15/1992), of Blaine, was charged Oct. 28 with one count drugs - 1st degree - possess 50 grams or more - cocaine or methamphetamine, and one count fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.
Jessica Lynn Mastel (DOB 01/21/1999), of Oakdale, was charged Oct. 29 with receiving stolen property.
Jacob Jonathon Hayes Davis (DOB 03/25/1996), of Isanti, was charged Oct. 29 with receiving stolen property.
Michael Allen Lafaurie (DOB 06/04/1978), of Wyoming, was charged Oct. 30 with burglary - 1st degree - dwelling occupied - non accomplice present.
