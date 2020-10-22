Isanti County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Isanti County Court on Oct. 5 - 16. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Michael Neal Rinnels (DOB 02/18/1984), of Isanti, was charged Oct. 7 with one count domestic assault - by strangulation, and one count domestic assault.
Andrew Mark Nelson (DOB 09/17/1990), of Isanti, was charged Oct. 7 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Shane Michael McCool (DOB 10/08/1982), of Roscoe, was charged Oct. 12 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Cheyanna Nicole Larson (DOB 02/28/1989), of Braham, was charged Oct. 12 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Nicholas Max Neuschwander (DOB 11/22/1989), of Braham, was charged Oct. 12 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Charles Emerson Mistelske (DOB 03/16/1982), of Isanti, was charged Oct. 13 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Jeriod David Knerr (DOB 09/25/1977), of Isanti, was charged Oct. 13 with one count predatory offender - knowingly violates registration req. or intentionally provides false information, and one count predatory offender - knowingly commits act or fails to fulfill registration requirement.
Jodel Marie Ebeling (DOB 01/16/1983), of Braham, was charged Oct. 14 with burglary - 2nd degree - dwelling.
Derrick Russell Hoff (DOB 11/23/1984), of St. Paul, was charged Oct. 14 with burglary - 2nd degree - dwelling. He was also charged on Oct. 16 with prohib f/poss pistol - possess/use tear gas/stun gun.
James Bruce David Winsor (DOB 10/22/1984), of Woodbury, was charged Oct. 14 with burglary - 2nd degree - dwelling.
Chisago County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Chisago County Court on Oct. 5 - 16. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
David Floren Saylor (DOB 10/28/1983), of Wyoming, was charged Oct. 5 with predatory offender - knowingly commits act or fails to fulfill registration requirement.
Jerome David Oakgrove (DOB 10/19/1993), of Harris, was charged Oct. 5 with aiding and abetting aggravated robbery - 1st degree.
Andrew J. Ballweber (DOB 03/13/1993), of Stacy, was charged Oct. 7 with theft - take/drive motor vehicle - no owner consent.
Nicholas W Berens (DOB 3/19/1986), of Aberdeen, SD, was charged Oct. 7 with fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.
Triston Burton Forcia (DOB 6/30/1996), of Moorhead, was charged Oct. 9 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana, and fugitive from justice from other state.
Nicholas Daniel Hanson (DOB 01/04/1991), of Winsted, was charged Oct. 12 with fugitive from justice from other state.
Orlando Cruz (DOB 11/15/1981), of Woodbury, was charged Oct. 12 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Michael Craig Haseltine (DOB 11/04/1988), of Forest Lake, was charged Oct. 12 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Melissa Sue Anderson (DOB 02/14/1986), of St. Paul, was charged Oct. 15 with fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.
Daniel Oluseyi Oyinloye (DOB 02/11/1986), of Chisago City, was charged Oct. 15 with one count criminal sexual cond. - 1st degree - penetration or contact with person under 13 - actor greater than 36m old, one count criminal sexual conduct - 1st degree - penetration - victim under 16 - significant relationship, and one count criminal sex conduct - 2nd degree - victim under 13 - actor greater than 36m old.
