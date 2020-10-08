The following felony charges were filed in Isanti County Court on Sept. 28 - Oct. 2. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Jeremy James Adress (DOB 10/25/1992), of Coon Rapids, was charged Sept. 28 with predatory offender - knowingly commits act or fails to fulfill registration requirement.
William Francis Baker (DOB 06/12/1964), of Pease, was charged Sept. 29 with one count assault - 2nd degree - dangerous weapon, and one count domestic assault.
Blaine Andrew Peterson (DOB 10/12/1991), of Braham, was charged Oct. 2 with one count threats of violence and two counts domestic assault.
The following felony charges were filed in Chisago County Court on Sept. 28 - Oct. 2. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Eric Samuel Elmstrand (DOB 01/23/1974), of North Branch, was charged Sept. 29 with dangerous weapons - intentional discharge of firearm that endangers safety.
Fred Dale Button (DOB 05/27/1972), of Pine City, was charged Sept. 30 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Brian Gene Baragar (DOB 02/12/1990), of Sandstone, was charged Oct. 1 with theft - take/drive motor vehicle - no owner consent.
Eric Wayne Stringfellow (DOB 05/31/1981), of Cedar, was charged Oct. 2 with domestic assault - by strangulation.
Michael Scott Montbriand (DOB 06/13/1966), of Brook Park, was charged Oct. 2 with traffic - DWI - operate motor vehicle - alcohol concentration 0.08 within 2 hours.
Toni Kathlene Arcand (DOB 12/15/1992), of Taylors Falls, was charged Oct. 2 with one count aiding an offender to avoid arrest - harbor/conceal, and one count endanger child - situation could cause harm or death - results sub harm physical/emotional health.
Robert William Pladson (DOB 08/11/1970), of Sturgeon Lake, was charged Oct. 2 with fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.
Thomas Joseph Maurer (DOB 03/16/1984), of Circle Pines, was charged Oct. 2 with aggravated robbery -1st degree.
David Lee Talbot (DOB 07/29/1984) (no home address listed), was charged Oct. 2 with one count aggravated robbery - 1st degree, and one count possess ammo/any firearm - conviction or adjudicated delinquent for crime of violence.
