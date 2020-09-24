Isanti County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Isanti County Court on Sept. 7 - 18. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Angela Marie Bennett (DOB 10/01/1975), of Braham, was charged Sept. 14 with theft - take/use/transfer movable prop - no consent.
Anthony James Thomas Washburn (DOB 12/20/1991), of Cambridge, was charged Sept. 14 with domestic assault - by strangulation.
William Howe Nichols, III (DOB 02/18/1980), of Princeton, was charged Sept. 15 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Danelle Marcella Ellingboe (DOB 05/03/1978), of Rush City, was charged Sept. 18 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Jeriod David Knerr (DOB 09/25/1977), of Isanti, was charged Sept. 18 with one count drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana, and one count predatory offender - knowingly commits act or fails to fulfill registration requirement.
Chisago County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Chisago County Court on Sept. 4 - 11. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Kristopher Daniel Schwabe (DOB 08/25/1978), of North Branch, was charged Sept 4 with one count possess ammo/any firearm - conviction or adjudicated delinquent for crime of violence, one count drugs - 5th degree - sale - marijuana mixture except small amount of marijuana with no remuneration, and one count drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,34 - not small amount marijuana.
Frank Joseph Tregoning (DOB 07/01/1987), of St. Anthony, was charged Sept. 8 with traffic - DWI - operate motor vehicle - alcohol concentration 0.08 within 2 hours.
Casey Michelle Walters (DOB 03/07/1991), of Crystal, was charged Sept. 9 with theft - take/drive motor vehicle - no owner consent.
Gregory Scott Spencer (DOB 08/30/1968), of St. Cloud, was charged Sept. 9 with burglary - 1st deg - poss dangerous weapon/explosive.
Carson Daniel Halvorsen (DOB 07/02/2002), of Annandale, was charged Sept. 9 with criminal sex conduct - 3rd degree - victim 13-15 actor greater than 24m older.
Noah Christopher Weight (DOB 02/04/2002), of Eagan, was charged Sept. 11 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Sean David Schally (DOB 03/31/1985), of St. Paul Park, was charged Sept. 14 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
James Patrick Sternquist (DOB 11/28/1966), of Shafer, was charged Sept. 15 with one count domestic assault - felony, and one count domestic assault - by strangulation.
Douglas Howard Larson (DOB 04/05/1977), of Almelund, was charged Sept. 17 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Derrick Russell Hoff (DOB 11/23/1984), of Bruno, was charged Sept. 18 with receiving stolen property.
Jonathon Robert Beckman (DOB 08/16/1985), of Rush City, was charged Sept. 18 with domestic assault.
Dakota John Greenly (DOB 09/28/1993), of Finlayson, was charged Sept. 18 with one count burglary - 1st deg - dwelling - occupied - non-accomplice present, and one count receiving stolen property.
David Shaun Corty (DOB 08/04/1979), of Pine City, was charged Sept. 18 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
