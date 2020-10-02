Isanti County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Isanti County Court on Sept. 21 - 25. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Gavin Anthony Quinn (DOB 01/06/1992), of Forest Lake, was charged Sept. 21 with one count assault - 2nd degree - dangerous weapon, and one count domestic assault - by strangulation.
Jusin Randal Scott Lanore (DOB 11/28/1974), of Cambridge, was charged Sept. 21 with one count criminal sex conduct - 1st degree - penet or contact under 13 - victim 13-15 - position of authority, one count criminal sexual conduct - 1st degree - penet or contact under 13 - victim under 16 - signif. relationship, three counts criminal sex conduct - 2nd degree - victim under 13 - actor > 36m old, four counts criminal sex conduct 2nd degree - significant relationship - victim under 16 years, one count criminal sex conduct - 2nd degree - victim 13-15 position authority, and one count solicit child to engage in sexual conduct - prohibited act.
Tristan Anton Snyder (DOB 03/01/1996), of Duluth, was charged Sept. 21 with possession of shoplifting gear.
Kyle Samuel Stein (DOB 07/07/1988), of Cambridge, was charged Sept. 23 with damage to property - 1st degree - value reduced over $1,000.
Rebecca Sue Anderson (DOB 04/14/1998), of Cambridge, was charged Sept. 23 with damage to property - 1st degree - value reduced over $1,000.
Chisago County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Chisago County Court on Sept. 21 - 25. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Ryan John Patzer (DOB 01/22/1991), of Center City, was charged Sept. 21 with damage to property - 1st degree - value reduced over $1,000.
Izaiah Dreshaun Scott (DOB 07/01/2002), of Fridley, was charged Sept. 23 with aggravated robbery - 1st degree.
Terrance Gewel Yance (DOB 08/06/1985), of Rush City, was charged Sept. 23 with assault - 4th deg - correction emp./prob. officer/prosecutor/judge - intentionally transfers bodily fluids.
Lamar Wesley Gilbert (DOB 10/14/1993), of Rush City, was charged Sept. 23 with assault - 4th deg. - correction emp/prob. officer/prosecutor/judge - intentionally transfers bodily fluids.
Rody Markus Elstad (DOB 07/16/1977), of Stacy, was charged Sept. 23 with receiving stolen property.
Shawn Francis McMurray (DOB 07/14/1975), of North Branch, was charged Sept. 24 with receiving stolen property.
