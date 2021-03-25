Isanti County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Isanti County Court on March 15 - 19. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Ronald Dale Lundy, Jr. (DOB 07/06/1977), of Cambridge, was charged March 15 with one count of assault - 2nd degree - dangerous weapon, and three counts of threats of violence - reckless disregard risk.
Troy Allan Wallin (DOB 07/31/1967), of Isanti, was charged March 16 with criminal sex cond - 4th degree - victim mental impair/helpless.
Brandon Allen Grundmann (DOB 03/15/1998), of Brook Park, was charged March 16 with machine guns and short-barreled shotguns-acts prohibited-own/possess/operate.
Stephanie Kay Brozek (DOB 06/23/1990), of Cambridge, was charged with two counts of drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Jeffrey Ward Tollefson (DOB 04/03/1977), of Hamburg, was charged March 19 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Donald Douglas Fuchs (DOB 09/28/1989), of Isanti, was charged March 19 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Chisago County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Chisago County Court on March 15 - 19. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Thomas Matthew Stimack (DOB 04/14/1984), of Fridley, was charged March 15 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Taylor Leigh Reidel (DOB 02/12/2000), of Wyoming, was charged March 16 with two counts of fugitive from justice from other state (extradition waived).
Xiong Pao Chang (DOB 09/13/1995), of Saint Paul, was charged March 18 with violate no contact order - within 10 years of the first of two or more convictions.
