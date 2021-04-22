Isanti County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Isanti County Court on April 5 - 16. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Brandon Scott Helvig (DOB 11/16/1979) of East Bethel, was charged April 5 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,34 - not small amount marijuana.
Christopher Allen Hirsch (DOB 05/10/1976) of Cambridge, was charged April 5 with one count domestic assault (fear), one count domestic assault (harm), and one count drugs - 3rd degree - possess 10 grams or more a narcotic drug other than heroin.
Victore Irven IronCroft (DOB 07/11/1990) of Isanti, was charged April 9 with assault - 4th degree - peace officer - demonstrable bodily harm.
Michael Joseph Peterson (DOB 08/20/1999) of Cambridge, was charged April 9 with one count of criminal sex conduct - 2nd degree - victim under 13 - actor > 36m old, one count use minor in sexual performance/pornographic work - minor under 13 years old, one count use minors in sexual performance/porn work - disseminate work - minor under age 13, one count disseminate pornographic work - minor under age 13, three counts possess pornographic work; minor under 13, and one count possess pornographic work - computer disk/electronic/magnetic/optical image w/porn.
Dakota Jeremy Walters, AKA Dakota Jeremy Ramswick (DOB 08/12/1993) of Braham, was charged April 12 with fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.
Timothy Jason Williams (DOB 08/29/1990) of Isanti, was charged April 12 with one count of disseminate pornographic work - minor under age 13, 13 counts of possess pornographic work; minor under 13, 2 counts of possess pornographic work - computer disk/electronic/magnetic/optical image w/porn, one count solicit child or believe to be a child through electronic communication to engage in sexual conduct, one count distribute via electronic communication material that relates/describes sexual conduct to a child, and one count use minor in sexual performance/pornographic work - minor under 13 years old.
James Leon Tranberg (DOB 12/29/1988) of Cambridge, was charged April 14 with one count assault - 2nd degree - dangerous weapon, one count domestic assault - by strangulation, and one count threats of violence.
Brian Lee Emerson (DOB 05/29/1985) of Cambridge, was charged April 14 with mail theft - intentionally removes mail addressed to another without claim of right.
William Bennett Avre (DOB 04/19/1958) of Isanti, was charged April 16 with drugs - 1st degree - sale - 17 grams or more - cocaine or Meth w/in 90-day period.
Steven Douglas Nelson (DOB 04/15/1980) of Isanti, was charged April 16 with arson - 2nd degree - building - value $1,000 or more.
Chisago County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Chisago County Court on March 29 - April 16. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Aaron Scott James (DOB 06/14/1988) of North Branch, was charged March 29 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Anthony John Tavarez (DOB 04/09/1996) of St. Paul, was charged March 29 with one count fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, and one count assault - 4th degree - peace officer - throws/transfers bodily fluids or feces at or onto officer.
Michael Anthony Davis (DOB 04/27/1984) of St. Paul, was charged March 30 with theft - take/use/transfer movable prop - no consent.
Caleb Alexander Pedersen (DOB 08/09/1992) of North Branch, was charged April 5 with mail theft - knowingly obtained illegally; receives, possesses, transfers, buys, conceals.
Cory Allen Rawls (DOB 11/05/1988) of North Branch, was charged April 7 with threats of violence - reckless disregard risk.
Addison Kroix Stickney (DOB 12/21/1989) of St. Paul, was charged April 9 with fugitive from justice from other state (extradition waived).
Dominique Lamar Watson (DOB 01/07/1990) of Minneapolis, was charged April 12 with one count fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, and one count drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Mark Richard Kosloski (DOB 01/11/1974) of Wyoming, was charged April 13 with criminal sex conduct - 3rd degree - force or coercion.
Johnny H. Fredrick Snaza (DOB 10/09/2001) of North Branch, was charged April 14 with fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.
Jacob Allen Beck (DOB 10/18/1995) of North Branch, was charged April 15 with burglary - 2nd deg - govt, religious, historic or school building - w/out consent and commits crime.
Jacob Charles Dutton (DOB 07/25/1983) of Hugo, was charged April 15 with one count theft - take/use/transfer movable prop - no consent, one count receiving stolen property, and one count possession of burglary or theft tools.
Nathaniel Jonathan Smith (DOB 12/25/1975) of Robbinsdale, was charged April 15 with one count theft - take/use/transfer movable prop - no consent, and one count possession of burglary or theft tools.
Joshua William Lappe (DOB 04/21/1985) of Wyoming, was charged April 16 with one count fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, and one count drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Henry Leon Crabtree (DOB 10/04/1990) of Hugo, was charged April 16 with theft - by swindle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.