The following felony charges were filed in Isanti County Court on March 29 - April 2. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Joshua Bruce Hitzemann (DOB 09/22/1975) of Blaine, was charged March 29 with damage to property - 1st degree - foreseeable risk bodily harm.
Jonathan Walter Clare (DOB 08/30/1996) of St. Paul, was charged March 30 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Curtis Alan Hansen (DOB 01/09/1987) of Isanti, was charged March 30 with one count burglary - 2nd degree - govt, religious, historic or school building - w/out consent and commits crime; one count burlary - 3rd deg - steal/commit felony or gross misd; one count damage to property 1st degree - value reduced over $1000; and one count drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Mark Edward Fields (DOB 03/24/1973) of Cambridge, was charged March 30 with domestic assault.
Savannah Brook Marie Sparrow (DOB 07/20/1998) of Mora, was charged March 31 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Charles Emerson Mistelske (DOB 03/16/1982) of Isanti, was charged March 31 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
April Mei Branville (DOB 07/19/1991) of Stacy was charged April 2 with fugitive from justice from other state - extradition waived.
