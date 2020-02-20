Folk duo to perform at Common Ground

Common Ground Concerts will offer Fendrick & Peck in concert on Friday, Feb. 28, at 7 p.m. at Common Ground: A United Methodist Community, 404 Cypress Street N, Cambridge.
Fendrick & Peck (Madeline Fendrick and Brian Peck) are adventurous and curious people who have put together their own variety show of songs, poems and stories. Their music, though familiar and comforting in sound, is noted for its exquisite harmony, lyrics and composition with a certain raw imperfection that helps you feel at ease in the world for a little while.
Their lyrical content centers on the rebellious messages growing in opposition to our cultural narrative; perhaps the answers we seek actually are in peace in wildness, accepting our authentic selves, and love of the finest kind.
Ticket cost is $12 online or $15 at the door. Tickets are available online at Brown Paper Tickets: https://fendrickandpeckcommonground.bpt.me.
For information call the church at 763-689-2071 or email openhearts@commongroundumc.org.
