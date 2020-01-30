Guest Column: Dry eyes? It may not be just the Minnesota winter!

Did you know that nearly 20% of North Americans suffer from dry eye disease, which is an eye condition due to either a decrease in tear production or poor tear quality?
Dry eye disease is most common in women, contact lens wearers, and those that are 40 years old or older. Those with autoimmune disorders and women in menopause are also at greater risk.
Causes of this uncomfortable condition are inflammation of the eyelid oil glands, deficiency in tear production or quality, or blockage of the eyelid oil glands. And, of course, living in Minnesota with our long, dry winters can exacerbate the problem.
Symptoms can include dryness, burning, itching, scratchiness, blurred vision and heightened sensitivity to light.
The good news is that there are ongoing treatments to help your eyes feel more comfortable, relieve symptoms and stabilize your vision. These treatments range from prescription topical drops to in-office procedures at your local eye clinic.
It is vital that your optometrist treat the cause, which is inflammation, rather than just the symptoms with an over-the-counter artificial tear product. This is the only way to break the cycle and begin to give you long-term relief.
If dry eye is left untreated, it can damage the surface of the eye, interfere with your vision and limit day-to-day activities like driving, reading and computer use.
If you are suffering with dry eye disease, contact your local, trusted optometrist to make an appointment and come up with a treatment plan that works for you.
DR. MICHAEL SCHEIDT is a residency-trained optometrist practicing with Cambridge Eye Associates. He can be reached at 763-689-1494.
