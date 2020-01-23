Rampaging trolls and ghostly voices from the dark are two obstacles facing Norwegian world traveler Peer Gynt as he flees commitment and tries to find himself.
Those woodland trolls and the voice of the Bøyg are brought to life in Cambridge-Isanti High School’s One Act Play based on the five-act “Peer Gynt” by Norwegian playwright Henrik Ibsen.
The troupe of 17 actors and two crew members head into sub-section competition with their production on Saturday, Jan. 25. A win there leads to sections and a possible trip to state competition in early February.
Director Jared Faust sat down recently and talked about pulling the fantasy together.
What’s your position at the school?
I teach high school English and math. This is my second year in Cambridge, eighth year overall.
Have you been involved in One Act Play before?
Yes, last year I helped out with Kelly Fairchild-Fahrni. I worked with the tech kids, did some set building and then helped with the musical.
I worked at Mora High School for six years and did some directing there. I took over the One Act the last couple of years I was there.
How do you feel taking over from a long-time theater powerhouse like Kelly?
It’s intimidating taking over from her. I was so lucky to get to work under her. I wish I got to work under her for longer because she is so good at this and so good at theatre and so smart. She has such a great way of looking at things. It’s a scary thing to take over for her. But also really wonderful because she has taught and trained the kids so well that they just do what you need them to do so frequently. The kids have been wonderful and learned so much from Kelly, so it’s been actually a good experience for me.
How would you describe the story of “Peer Gynt?”
It’s based on a Norwegian folk tale with a lot of elements of Norse mythology – the Bøyg, the trolls, things like that. We cut it down and adapted it to get it under 35 minutes.
It’s a long journey. “Peer Gynt” is the story of someone who enjoys telling really tall tales and suddenly has an adventure thrust upon him wherein he encounters trolls and accidentally gets married to a troll king’s daughter. In doing so, he has a relationship struggle and doesn’t know which woman he’s supposed to be with now and struggles to settle down and runs away from commitments.
We don’t mention the last scene is in Egypt because that
gets extra complicated, but he runs to Egypt and the Middle East trying to avoid a lot of these conflicts that he’s gotten into.
Eventually he returns home, and because he’s been neither too good nor too evil he’s going to be melted into a button and dies at the end of the story. It’s not a happy story! There’s no great moral necessarily – it’s someone who actively avoids conflict and then suddenly hits conflict and dies.
Why did you choose this play?
A handful of reasons. Number one: I really prefer classic literature. I think that it’s better for kids to do classic literature. I prefer working with that.
I like that there’s an ensemble element too. We can keep people working in and out and do different things with them.
I like that, in a lot of theater circles, it’s something that people will recognize the name, but not necessarily know a lot about.
There are a lot of well-known classic pieces that we’ve seen frequently in the One Act circle or they get produced a lot. “Peer Gynt” is one of the lesser-produced, but still a really good piece of literature. That was a good opportunity there.
What inspired the costumes?
Kate Larson did a lot of the costuming. The goal was to go for the look of traditional Norwegian clothing.
What have been the biggest challenges for the troupe?
For this show, it was cutting. Also, it’s – I don’t want to say absurdist literature – but it’s weird and in a lot of ways magic realism, probably a better word for it. The challenge is finding a way to do magic realism on the stage that people will be able to follow it and understand it and not just zone out (thinking), ‘That’s too weird.’
It was difficult cutting it down to something that makes sense and there’s a story there and being able to present that story in a way that makes sense while still getting those magical and real elements together.
What has surprised you the most in directing the play?
Working with the kids has been phenomenal – some of the things they come up with. There are a thousand little things that they have just done that have been so clever and smart and brilliant. It’s no one big surprise, but a million little things.
What do you hope the students gain from their experience in One Act?
I think that one of the big things for me is always the literature. This is an opportunity to do great literature accessibly.
We get to see a whole bunch of shows done by a whole bunch of different people, so that exposure is phenomenal. I think there is a distinct team effort to this. Theatre is always that connected team thing, but it’s just a little more heightened with One Act.
So the experience is really awesome to just be engaged and dig into theater and go and spend days watching other people put on shows.
It feels sometimes a little bit like Fringe in the Cities where you just live theater for a day, and it’s so cool to see the things that other people do and other people feel are worth doing and performing and the messages they’re trying to send out about what they believe in.
What have you enjoyed most about One Act Play?
Working with the kids and seeing what they can do, and just hanging out with them. I really enjoy the kids, and these kids especially are so much fun.
The public is invited to a free performance of “Peer Gynt” at 6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 24, in the Hardy Performing Arts Center at the high school. The play is 35 minutes long.
