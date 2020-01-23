Thanks to the efforts of a Braham church, plus several volunteers, adults who are experiencing the early onset of conditions such as dementia continue to have a place to get together.
“The Gathering” is a twice-a-month, free respite for caregivers of persons who, due to limitations, should not live alone. It also includes a social time for the person needing assistance.
Started in 2010 in several counties in East Central Minnesota by Family Pathways, the program was housed in churches or other spaces which would be provided without charge to Family Pathways. Two churches in Isanti County offered space – Braham Covenant in Braham and Karmel Covenant in Wyanett Township.
An employee of Family Pathways would come to each location twice a month and lead the program from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to provide social, mental and physical involvement. Volunteers from the church and area were available to assist each person depending on individual needs, while other volunteers provided morning snacks and lunch.
Despite being a popular, well-attended program, in 2016 Family Pathways discontinued their program. Seeing the positive results from the program, the volunteers from both of the churches decided it was worth keeping, and both have continued to provide it ever since.
Pastor Steve brings smiles
The Braham church started their program in January 2017 following the format Family Pathways had used, with Karmel doing the same. Pastor Steve Jennisch runs the Braham Covenant program.
The aim of the program is to provide social, mental and physical activities for the guests and a four-hour break for caregivers. The caregivers are usually someone the person is living with such as a spouse, child or other relative.
Jennisch said that most of the guests have beginning memory issues. Over the years, some guests have attended for several years. The usual reason for leaving the program is when memory problems or other health issues require other arrangements for them.
“Steve,” as he is simply known by the guests, patterns each activity based on the time of the year.
During the most recent gathering on Thursday, Jan. 9, this included asking everyone about their Christmases. Jennisch also included the volunteers in answering the questions, so the guests were not singled out.
Christmas memories focused on getting together with family. Guest Joe Seitz said his family does not exchange gifts, but they all bring presents and roll dice in a White Elephant-type exchange so they can then steal a present they may want. He said that the present he wanted had been stolen this year.
Crayons and papers with a picture of a New Year’s theme were on the table so everyone could color while they talked and enjoy a snack.
Jennisch then asked trivia questions for guests and volunteers to answer. That day the questions centered around the New Year such as: What are considered to be good luck foods and origins of toasting?
Answers for the curious are: fish, cabbage, pork, black-eyed peas and a few other foods. Regarding toasting, it was a tradition in England to have a glass of wine and some toast. They would dip the toast in wine and eat the toast to celebrate the New Year. Hence, toasting the New Year.
The group talked about the meaning of the song Auld Lang Syne (remembering times gone by) and what country it came from (Scotland). Everyone then joined in singing the song accompanied by Steve on his guitar.
For crafts, Steve tries to come up with something fairly easy and yet attractive to take home. He showed them the wooden snowman they would be making, and the volunteers assisted the guests with the project. While the paint and glue dried, they played Word Search and Yahtzee.
A noon lunch is served by volunteers who coordinate the food. After lunch the group participated in a more physical activity involving kicking and/or rolling a ball and swatting a balloon.
Bingo was the final activity. Prizes were a variety of items players could choose from such as word game books, candy bars and other small items. Choosing prizes was enthusiastically enjoyed by all. They played until 2 p.m. and all had won several prizes.
Guests and Volunteers sought
Currently, Jennisch says they have a couple openings before they reach their capacity of six individuals.
Jennisch talks with prospective guests and caregivers to determine how they fit in the program. Two requirements are that the guests need to be able to feed and toilet themselves. Anyone in the area is eligible for this program at either location.
Any caregivers or people who know someone who could use this program can contact Steve Jennisch at 320-396-2334.
They are always looking for additional volunteers as well. Interested volunteers can contact Jennisch or to volunteer to provide lunch, call Vi Belkholm at 612-390-3103. For the Wyanett program, contact Bob Mashuga at 320-396-3834.
The Braham program meets every second and fourth Thursday of the month. Waynett meets the second and fourth Tuesday. Supplies and prizes for the program are paid for by donations to the program which means donations are appreciated.
