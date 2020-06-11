After a couple of the Cambridge Park programs had to be delayed to give more time for state COVID-19 regulations to allow for such events to take place, the Cambridge Concerts and Positivity in the Parks is all set to begin with proper social distancing.
This Thursday, June 11 will feature what is now the kickoff concert in the series, featuring the pop and classic rock band “Lady Luck.” Their concert will begin at 6:30 p.m. and there will be the Cambridge Bar and Grill food truck, along with The Thai One On food truck. The following week will feature Maddy Braun playing in downtown Cambridge in conjunction with the monthly “Third Thursday” event. Additional concerts will be held each Thursday except for July 2 and will feature a variety of acts.
The “Positivity in the Park” schedule will begin on Tuesday, June 16 with “A Touch of Magic” comedy show. Subsequent dates will be June 25, June 30, July 7, July 14 and July 21. Each of these events will begin at 10 a.m. at City Park.
For more information on all of the events in the series, go to the city’s website at ci.cambridge.mn.us or check out their Facebook page at Cambridge City Hall, Minnesota.
