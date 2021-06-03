On June 14, 2021, at 11a.m. the Cambridge American Legion and the Isanti VFW will be hosting a Flag Retirement Ceremony and luncheon at the Cambridge American Legion, 220 Main Street South, Cambridge.
When the United States Flag becomes worn, tattered, faded, or badly soiled, it is time to replace it with a new flag. The old flag should be retired with all the dignity and respect befitting a symbol of our nation.
Join them to honor our military and educate families about the respectful retirement of our American Flag.
If you have a flag that needs to be retired, bring it so that you may participate in the ceremony. The ceremony will include the respectful burning (retirement) of the flags in need of replacement.
Call the Cambridge American Legion at 763-645-1155 with any questions about this event.
