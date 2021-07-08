Visitors to Minnesota State Parks and five local parks, including Isanti County Anderson Park, can add some extra fun to their experience this summer with an educational scavenger hunt launched by Parks & Trails Council of Minnesota.
This scavenger hunt is part of a statewide challenge happening at 69 Minnesota State Park locations and five local parks. Each scavenger hunt is tailored to a specific park and highlights 19 different types of birds, mammals, wildflowers, trees, and recreational activities that can be found in that location.
The hunts combine online technology with in-person experiences. Participants access the hunts online in the form of an interactive checklist that features a photo of each item along with a brief description or fun fact about that plant or animal. Some items are very common and will be seen by most people who visit the park, such as a black-capped chickadee, while others are more elusive, such as a white indigo flower or a moose.
“Even if a participant isn’t able to check off a specific item, we hope the experience of looking for that plant or animal opens their imagination to the diversity of plant and animal life that exist in the parks,” said Lisa Filter, Parks & Trails Council’s external relations director.
Participants can submit their hunt into a weekly drawing for a $20 gift card to Minnesota State Parks. Points are awarded for each item that is found as well as for completing the hunt with children. Those points translate into entries in the weekly drawing. To enter this year’s Scavenger Hunt at Anderson Park, go online to: Scavenger Hunt – Anderson Park – Parks & Trails Council of Minnesota (parksandtrails.org)
An additional prize drawing has been sponsored by The Friends of Anderson Park that will be awarded at the end of the season from all entries to Anderson Park. This additional prize is the winner’s choice of three books from a set of five.
