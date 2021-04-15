While the COVID pandemic continues to limit certain organized activities, organizers for some of the traditional fundraisers have had to get creative in how to continue gaining financial support. One of the biggest such events in the area is the annual Anoka-Ramsey Community College “Scholardazzle,” which raises money for student scholarships.
Typically, the event is a grand gala featuring a dinner, along with live and silent auctions. This year, while donors have the option of donating at any time, ARCC will conduct a virtual “Day of Giving” on Thursday, April 29, starting at noon.
According to the Cambridge Foundation, they have set a goal of raising $65,000 this year, with $50,000 going towards the traditional student scholarships, and the remaining $15,000 being dedicated for emergency student crisis grants due to the pandemic.
Donations can be made by texting ARCCCC to 41444, or by going to anokaramsey.edu/donate. If paying by check, donations can be mailed to Anoka-Ramsey Community College, Cambridge Campus Foundation, 300 Spirit River Dr. S., Cambridge, MN 55008. To learn more, contact Anna Reiser, Development Director, at 763-433-1907, or via email at anna.reiser@anokaramsey.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.