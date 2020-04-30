Due to the COVID-19 pandemic that has prompted social distancing protocal, this year the East Central Regional Arts Council (ECRAC) will be hosting the 2020 IMAGE Art Show online at www.ECRAC.org.
IMAGE is a judged art exhibition celebrating the work of local artists from Pine, Isanti, Chisago, Kanabec, and Mille Lacs Counties. Over 160 artists are expected to display their artwork during IMAGE.
Art Show entry forms are due Friday, May 8, 2020. Artists may enter online at www.ECRAC.org.
The Art Show opens June 1, 2020, online at www.ECRAC.org.
Questions can be made to image@ecrac.org or call 320-591-7032.
