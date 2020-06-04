The 33rd annual East Central Regional Arts Council’s IMAGE Art Show will be taking place virtually this year, with online viewing now available at www.ECRAC.org.
There were 159 artists from all over the 5 county region that have entered their original works of art in seven categories. These visual art categories include: Painting, Opaque; Painting,Transparent; Drawing; Photography; 3D Functional Sculpture; 3D Non-Functional Sculpture; and Other Art Forms.
This year’s IMAGE awards will be: Best of Show ($500); and in each category: an Excellence Award ($200 each); Merit Awards ($150 each). In addition, artwork entered will be eligible for People’s Choice ($300) and Purchase Awards. These awards (with the exception of People’s Choice and Best in Show) will be presented online at www.ECRAC.org on June 15, 2020.
Everyone viewing the show is allowed one vote for their favorite piece artwork, the People’s Choice Award.
For more information on the show email: image@ecrac.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.