Out of concern over the spread of COVID-19, the annual “Hayride for Food” is being transformed into a “drive-thru” event, which will take place Oct 3 and 4 from 1 to 5 p.m. at Cub Foods.
The event, which typically features a popular hayride, along with other family-oriented activities, had to be altered, however organizers felt that now, more than ever, is vital to take place in some form. Organizers said there will be a hay wagon set up for photo opportunities in lieu of actual rides.
Perishable food items or donations via cash or check will be made to the Salvation Army.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.