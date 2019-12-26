The public is invited to a time of celebration and fellowship to ring in the New Year during the daylight at the 5th annual Senior New Year’s Eve Luncheon on Tuesday, Dec. 31, at Open Arms Church, 406 Pine Street, Grasston.
Registration and visiting time begins at 10 a.m. with a photo opportunity. Final seating will be at 11:50 a.m., and the meal served at noon.
Live entertainment will be provided by Char Malaske and Jenni Thyng.
There is no charge for the event, but seating is limited, so reservations are required by calling 320-679-4887.
