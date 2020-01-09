The Royal Neighbors will offer their 21st annual Scandinavian Winter Feast on Saturday, Jan. 18, at 1 p.m. at Braham Event Center, 655 8th Street SW, Braham, with a traditional Scandinavian meal, live entertainment and silent auction.
The meal will include lutefisk, potato sausage, meatballs, rutabagas, peas, roll, pickles and bread pudding. A cash bar will be available.
Tickets are $18 per person – advance tickets required by Monday, Jan. 13. Purchase tickets by calling 320-396-3177 or visit brahamcenter.org.
Proceeds will go toward building a storage shed at Braham Event Center.
