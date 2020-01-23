Anoka-Ramsey premieres play about Cambridge

Anoka-Ramsey Community College debuts a brand new play, “The Cambridge Production: Unexpectedly Wholesome” – conceived, researched, written and performed by ARCC students in five upcoming performances.
The show is about the history of Cambridge, and was devised based on extensive research, interviews and conversations within the community.
“The stories and history of the town that we heard were delightful. We discovered a unique humor,” said Katherine Skoretz, the faculty member who led the project.
“We talked to Cambridgeans, wandered around the town and looked into the annals of history,” she said. “From that, we began to generate short scenes and characters, trying on different modes and mayhems as we explored what it meant to be from Cambridge. The students then went through the process of narrowing, cutting, and weaving into a series of stories about this city.”
Each performance will be followed by an audience talk-back session where attendees are encouraged to share their own stories about Cambridge.
This event is on the Cambridge Campus in room G202 (general seating) on the main floor (2nd level) on the other end of the building from the info desk.
Performances planned
Tickets will cost $8 for adults; seniors and high school students are $5. Children under 12 are free.
Tickets are available through the Cambridge bookstore during regularly scheduled hours or at will-call just outside of room G202 starting one hour prior to each show.
Performance dates are:
Friday, Jan. 31 – 7 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 2 – 2 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 7 – 7 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 8 – 7 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 9 – 2 p.m.
