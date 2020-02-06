Anoka-Ramsey Community College will host a Community Resource Fair on Tuesday, Feb. 11, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the Cambridge campus at 300 Spirit River Drive S. The fair will be in the cafeteria.
The public is invited to the fair, along with students, faculty and staff, to discover resources provided by community partners who can help with basic needs such as housing, food, mental health services, child care, legal services and domestic violence help.
Organizations in attendance will include Second Harvest Heartland and Outlook Clinic.
“We are seeing the need for these resources grow and are realizing that we can help in these other ways, which ultimately helps with the students’ success here at school,” said Nikki Jagodzinski, counselor at Anoka-Ramsey. “If you aren’t eating, are at risk of becoming homeless or need medical care, that should come first. It’s hard to focus on your classes if you don’t know when you are going to be able to eat next.”
The Community Resource Fair is the first of its kind at Anoka-Ramsey, but the fair’s organizers hope to bring it back each year.
For more information about on-campus resources and updates about the fair, visit Ano
