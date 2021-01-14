The East Central Regional Arts Council (ECRAC) would like to announce the ECRAC Grant Applications are now open for the upcoming February 1, 2021 Grant Deadline. These grants are available to artists, arts and other non-profit organizations, educational institutions, and local units of government located in Chisago, Isanti, Kanabec, Mille Lacs and Pine Counties.
ECRAC has funds to help support the arts with the following grant opportunities:
Grants for artists
·Resiliency Grant – up to $600, rolling deadline
·Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund Grant – up to $1,000
·Mid-Career Artist Grant – up to $2,500
Grants for organizations
·Resiliency Grants - up to $600, rolling deadline
·Art in Our Schools Grant – up to $3,000
·Small/Arts Project Grant - $500 to $5,000
·Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund Grant - $5,000 to $15,000
For further details on eligibility and how to apply, please check out the ECRAC website at ecrac.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.