The East Central Regional Arts Council (ECRAC) has funding available for artists of all ages and for nonprofit arts organizations, with an application deadline of March 2, 2020. Applicants should be from Region 7E: the Minnesota counties of Chisago, Isanti, Kanabec, Mille Lacs and Pine.
Essential Artist Award Program
The ECRAC Essential Artist Award is designed to recognize, reward and encourage outstanding professional artists. These awards will allow artists to set aside time to work, purchase supplies and materials, undertake advanced artistic study with a mentor or to pursue other artistic career goals.
Two $8,000 Essential Artist Awards are available. This is an individual artist grant program.
ECRAC K-12 Art Scholarship Program for Kids
Scholarship funding up to $500 is available for K-12 student’s specific art or music learning projects, camp or program. Recent awardees have had special dance instruction, music lessons or individual visual art instruction.
Ten K-12 Art Scholarships are available. This is an individual artist grant program.
ECRAC Essential Art Funds
This program was formerly known as Operating Support. Arts organizations can apply for $3,000 - $5,000 in funding to be used between July 1, 2020, and June 30, 2021, for allowable expenses related to their artistic mission. Organizations must have been providing arts programming for two years and have had their 501(c)(3) determination for at least one year.
There are eight Essential Art Grants available. Past grantees are: the Wyoming Area Creative Arts Community, Paradise Community Theatre in Mora and the Pine Center for the Arts in Pine City. This is an art organization grant program.
The online application process is now open. Information regarding the funding opportunities is at the ECRAC website: http://www.ecrac.org/grants, or at the ECRAC office located at 109 Weber Avenue South (in Tobies Mill), Hinckley.
Grant applicants requesting grant writing assistance or wanting more information regarding these programs, should call 320-591-7031 ext. 2 or email grantinfo@ecrac.org.
