Anoka-Ramsey Community College will host drive up graduate recognition events at the Cambridge Campus on May 21 and Coon Rapids Campus on May 22. Anoka-Ramsey faculty and staff volunteers will help celebrate the graduates’ achievements with a package of commencement-day gifts and cheers from a distance, as graduates who have RSVP’d drive through the college’s parking lots.
Organizers are working with event participants and volunteers to ensure the safety of all involved. Event plans are being developed following guidance and best practices from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH). Plans will comply with all local, state and federal policies and orders related to the mitigation of COVID-19.
Additional event information can be found at AnokaRamsey.edu/academics/graduationcommencement/.
