Helping older Minnesotans maintain their health, independence and community involvement is the goal of more than $7 million in grants the Minnesota Department of Human Services is awarding to organizations and facilities around the state.
The Live Well at Home grants total $7,044,845 and will go to 70 organizations from July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021.
“Older adults deserve to live as independently as possible,” said Human Services Commissioner Jodi Harpstead. “These grants will help organizations across the state that are committed to empowering and serving Minnesotans as they age.”
Locally, Lakes and Pines Community Action Council, Mora, was awarded $93,207 to restore the chore program using skilled staff for indoor services, including ordering groceries. Volunteers will perform outdoor chores such as raking and shoveling. The goal is to assist 100 older adults in increasing their ability to remain in their homes.
Additionally, Family Pathways, North Branch, received a grant contract amendment, which extends funding for another year, of $264,251 for volunteer management and to provide caregiver respite and consultation for adults age 65 and older in Chisago, Isanti, Kanabec, Mille Lacs and Pine counties.
