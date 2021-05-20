On Friday, May 14, members of the Minnesota State Patrol, Isanti County Sheriff’s Office, and Cambridge and Isanti Police Departments took time to pay tribute to local law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty as part of National Law Enforcement Memorial Week. There are four officers who had wreaths placed in memorial: (first photo) Timothy Bowe, who was killed by gunfire in 1997, (second photo) Frank Dahlin, who was killed in a shootout in 1926, (third photo) Marlo Zwier, who was killed while directing traffic in 1968, and (fourth photo) Clifford Lindgren, who died by gunfire in 1957.
