Arrowhead takes over public transit March 1

Beginning March 1, Arrowhead Transit will begin offering dial-a-ride, scheduled rides, and a volunteer driver program in Chisago and Isanti counties, offering the same services currently offered by Heartland Express.
The expansion of Arrowhead Transit into Isanti and Chisago Counties is in collaboration with Heartland Express and Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) and is funded by MnDOT, according to a news release from Arrowhead Transit.
Isanti County Board of Commissioners took action at its Feb. 17 meeting to layoff Heartland Transit staff beginning March 1. However, employees of Heartland Transit were encouraged to apply for positions with Arrowhead Transit. Job openings for Arrowhead Transit can be found at https://cyber.aeoa.org/careers/.
Those interested in becoming volunteer drivers with Arrowhead Transit should contact Martin Lepak at 218-410-9755 or Scott Olson at 218-410-2055.
Tokens that have been purchased through Heartland Express will be honored by Arrowhead Transit, but fare cards will need to be converted into unlimited monthly passes or one-way tickets by contacting Arrowhead Transit.
Route and fare information can be found at arrowheadtransit.com and clicking on the county of choice. Besides regular routes within Isanti and Chisago Counties, Arrowhead also offers rides north to Duluth and up the North Shore on various days of the week. To purchase one-way tickets or unlimited monthly passes, call (218) 735-6815 or email tony.potter@aeoa.org. All routes also have fare boxes for those wishing to pay when they get on the bus.
Contact Arrowhead Transit at least an hour in advance to schedule a pick-up time and specific drop-off site. The dispatcher will ask for:
•Time and exact location of pickup
•Destination address
•Number of people riding
•The exact time of any appointments
•Return trip information
To schedule a ride starting March 1, call (800) 862-0175, opt. 12 for Isanti or opt. 13 for Chisago. Heartland Express’s dispatch phone number, 651-213-5790, will be disabled March 1.
Chisago County routes
•North Branch Dial-A-Ride (city route)
•8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; Saturday: 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; and Sunday: 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
•Fare: $1.25 one way, $12.50 for a book of 10 tickets or $22.50 for an unlimited monthly pass
•North Branch to Cambridge
•6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday
•Fare: $2.00 one way
•Route stops at:
•Top of Hour: Cambridge
•Bottom of Hour: North Branch
•North Branch to Pine City
•6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday
•Fare: $2.00 one way
•Makes hourly stops in:
•North Branch
•Harris
•Rush City
•Pine City
•Regular scheduled bus stops will be made at:
•Pine Technical & Community College
•Pine City Walmart
•South Chisago County
•6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday
•Fare: $2.00 one way
•Make hourly stops in:
•Center City
•Lindstrom
•Chisago City
•Wyoming
•Stacy
Isanti County routes
•Cambridge Dial-A-Ride (city route)
•8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; Saturday: 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; and Sunday: 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
•Fare: $1.25 one way, $12.50 for a book of 10 tickets or $22.50 for an unlimited monthly pass
•Makes hourly stops at:
•Cambridge-Isanti High School
•City Center
•Anoka-Ramsey Community College, Cambridge Campus
• Cambridge Medical Center
•Isanti County Government Center
•Cub Foods
•Cambridge to North Branch
•See route info under Chisago County Routes
•Cambridge to Braham
•6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday
•Fare: $2.00 one way
•Makes hourly stops in:
•Cambridge
•East Side of Highway 65 (Grandy/Stanchfield Area)
•Braham
•West Side of Highway 65 (Springvale Area)
•Cambridge to Isanti
•6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday
•Fare: $2.00 one way
•Makes hourly stops in:
•Cambridge
•Isanti
•Long Lake (East or West every other hour)
•Bradford
•Cambridge to Princeton
•Runs twice per day Monday through Friday
•Fare: $3.25 one way
•Route stops at:
•7:20 a.m.: Leaves Cambridge
•8:00 a.m.: Arrive in Princeton
•9:00 a.m.: Return to Cambridge
•3:00 p.m.: Leave Cambridge
•4:00 p.m.: Arrive in Princeton
•4:30 p.m.: Return to Cambridge
