Art show winners on display July 14-Aug. 6

The East Central Regional Arts Council is proud to honor the award winners of the 34th annual IMAGE Art Show is now open online at www.ECRAC.org.
The IMAGE Art Show is an annual event open to any artist residing in Region 7E (the MN counties of Chisago, Kanabec, Isanti, Mille Lacs, and Pine.) The Art Show and the awards honor some of the finest art in the area.
The judges for this year’s show were Mary Bruno and Ginger Porcella. A total of 114 artists from the East Central Minnesota region entered this year’s IMAGE Art Show. People’s Choice and Artists Choice judging is open until Aug.6, 2021.
There will be a gallery showing of the award winning art from July 14-Aug. 6 at the ECRAC Office and Gallery at 540 Weber Ave S - Ste 109, Hinckley, MN 55037.
Viewing days are Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 12-4 p.m. Best of Show will be chosen from the artwork on display.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.