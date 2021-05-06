Perpich Center for Arts Education is proud to announce the 2021- 2023 award recipients for the Comprehensive Arts Planning Program (CAPP): Art and Science Academy, Brooklyn Center Community Schools, Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District, LoveWorks Academy, Minnesota Excellence in Learning Academy, Monticello Public Schools, Russell-Tyler-Ruthon School District, and Zumbro Education District.
Minnesota’s Comprehensive Arts Planning Program (CAPP) provides assistance to selected public school districts as they design three-year, strategic plans for K-12 arts education programs. CAPP provides financial and technical assistance to support the strategic planning process through workshops, site visits, leadership development, and resource materials.
“We are incredibly excited to welcome eight new school districts to the Comprehensive Arts Planning Program for the 2021- 2023 cohort,” said Kristi Johnson, CAPP Director at Perpich Center for Arts Education. “They join the over 200 school districts that have been served by the Comprehensive Arts Planning Program since its inception in 1983. CAPP success demonstrates that the effort of a broad-based district/community team is essential to the development of a sound and sustainable plan for arts education. We look forward to working with and providing technical and financial assistance to guide these eight school districts in addressing school and community arts education needs.”
Perpich Executive Director, Dr. Charles Rick, said, “Choosing the 2021-2023 CAPP Cohort was challenging given the robust field of candidates and the quality of applications; however, we are delighted with the eight chosen schools districts as they represent a cross-section of Minnesota’s state-wide arts education programming. We look forward to welcoming a new CAPP Cohort this fall.
Kevin Fitton, Art and Science Academy Director, said, “CAPP, in partnership with Perpich Center for Arts Education, will enrich arts programming for all Art and Science Academy students. Through CAPP, Art and Science Academy will be able to strengthen community ties, create unique arts program opportunities, and provide integrated arts programming at all levels.”
Examples of arts education improvements through CAPP in school districts and communities include:
•Development of leaders in arts education
•New or revised curriculum and assessments in arts areas to meet the Minnesota Arts Standards
•Professional development opportunities for arts and non-arts teachers
•Added arts staffing
•Opportunities for students to work with professional artists
•New or updated arts facilities
•Policies adopted to support arts education
•Stronger school/community collaborations including partnership with arts and community organizations and high education institutions
With the help of this Perpich Professional Development program, school districts form a CAPP committee of district and community stakeholders (arts specialists, administrators, parents, teachers, community members, and students) with an active and wide-ranging interest in the arts and arts education. This CAPP committee has the responsibility to create a comprehensive arts education plan approved by the local school board, the district, and the community.
