Arts funding awarded to local projects

Two Chisago County locations and two Isanti County grantees will be benefiting from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund later this year.
The city of North Branch received $7,512 for hosting its free “Concerts in the Park” series. The series will include three concerts beginning on June 30 with The Rockin’ Hollywoods, on July 7 with The Dweebs, and ending with Monroe Crossing on July 28.
Tom Willett, of Cambridge, received a grant of $1,000. During this project the artist will work with his mentor Doug Ohmann to learn how to become a better storyteller and connect with an audience. His final presentation, open to the public, will be in October 2020 at the new Cambridge Public Library.
Walker Methodist Levande in Cambridge received $9,000. During this project they will work with the COMPAS Artful Aging program to host two artists residencies at the Cambridge facility. Artist Anne McFaul Reid will lead Landscape Watercolor as an eight-week residency. Artist Glenda Reed will lead a Flash Memoir Writing residency. The residencies will happen later this year.
Wyoming Area Creative Arts Community received $6,030. During this project they will host musician Katy Vernon and her band at the Hallberg Center for the Arts in Wyoming on April 30. The show will feature original music and will be free to all.
These activities are made possible by a grant from the East Central Regional Arts Council with funds appropriated by the Minnesota State Legislature from the arts and cultural heritage fund.
The East Central Regional Arts Council board of directors allocates funds for the creation and production of arts activities that will benefit community members residing in its five-county region.
Artists, arts organizations, schools, nonprofit institutions and public agencies in Chisago, Isanti, Kanabec, Mille Lacs and Pine County are eligible applicants.
The next grant deadline is April 1, 2020. The grant application information is available online at www.ecrac.org/grants. Assistance is available in filling out the application by emailing info@ecrac.org or calling 320-591-7032.
