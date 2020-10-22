Ask a Trooper: What are the rules for transporting loaded rifle, shotgun in a vehicle?

Question-Can I transport a loaded rifle or shotgun in a vehicle if I have a permit to carry? What are the rules if I am actively hunting?
Answer-The permit to carry law applies only to handguns, so the answer is no with some exceptions.
Minnesota law says that a person may not transport a firearm in a motor vehicle unless the firearm is:
(1) unloaded and in a gun case expressly made to contain a firearm, and the case fully encloses the firearm by being zipped, snapped, buckled, tied, or otherwise fastened, and without any portion of the firearm exposed;
(2) unloaded and in the closed trunk of a motor vehicle; or
(3) a handgun carried in compliance with sections 624.714 and 624.715 Subd. 3. Exceptions; hunting and shooting ranges- a person may transport an unloaded, uncased firearm, excluding a pistol, in a motor vehicle while at a shooting range, lawfully hunting on private or public land; or travelling to or from a site the person intends to hunt lawfully that day or has hunted lawfully that day, unless:
(1) within Anoka, Hennepin, or Ramsey County;
(2) within the boundaries of a home rule charter or statutory city with a population of 2,500 or more;
(3) on school grounds.
SGT. NEIL DICKENSON is Minnesota State Patrol Public Information Officer for the state’s northeast region. Send questions concerning traffic-related laws or issues to neil.dickenson@state.mn or by mail to Minnesota State Patrol, 1131 Mesaba Ave., Duluth MN 55811. Follow Dickenson on Twitter at @MSPPIO_NE .
