Attend kick-off event to name North Branch a ‘Yellow Ribbon City’

The city of North Branch is beginning the process of becoming a Yellow Ribbon City to continue to show support of service members, veterans and military families in the community.
To kick off the process, the public is invited to a Kick-Off Event on Thursday, Feb. 13, at 6 p.m. at North Branch High School Auditorium.
Inclusion in the organization will allow a sign to be placed at all entrance signs to the city proclaiming the designation.
Beyond the Yellow Ribbon is a comprehensive program that creates awareness for the purpose of connecting service members, veterans and their families with community support, training, services and resources.
The committee supporting veterans includes educators, elected officials, employers, faith-based organizations, public safety/judicial, medical and social services organizations, veterans and civic organizations and volunteers from the community.
For questions or to RSVP for the kick-off, email chisagolakesbtyr@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.