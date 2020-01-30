Scout & Morgan Books is teaming up with Spare Room Reads for a fun evening with author Kathleen West to celebrate the release of her new book, “Minor Dramas & Other Catastrophes.”
The event will be held from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6, at The Spare Room at Chucker’s Bowl, 1270 W. 3rd Street, Rush City.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for a social hour with food for purchase and a cash bar. There will be drawings for prizes, and West will begin her presentation at 6:30 p.m.
The book is perfect for fans of “Where’d You Go, Bernadette” and “Small Admissions,” and is a wry and cleverly observed debut novel about the privileged bubble that is Liston Heights High – the micro-managing parents, the overworked teachers and the students caught in the middle – and the fallout for each of them when the bubble finally bursts.
Books will be available for purchase at the event or at the bookstore.
There is no charge to attend, but RSVPs are appreciated by calling 763-689-2474 or on the Facebook event page “Minor Dramas & Other Catastrophes Book Release and Author Event.”
Kathleen West is a veteran middle- and high-school teacher. She graduated with a degree in English from Macalester College and holds a master’s degree in literacy education from the University of Minnesota. She lives in Minneapolis with her husband, two sons and a goldendoodle.
A Kirkus starred review reads, “West offers a sharp, unflinching look at her characters: teachers and administrators trying to do –and keep – their jobs; busy, high-powered parents who buy the best they can for their families; helicopter mothers who see themselves as the omniscient beings who control their children’s lives; and the high school students themselves, who sometimes have to learn about kindness and mentoring, bullying and inappropriate behavior by judging their parents’ and teachers’ actions rather than those of their peers. An excellent, nuanced exploration of the world of high school and the students and adults who live within it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.