Baby Storytime starts at Cambridge Library

Parents can bond with their baby with rhymes, songs, toys and books during Baby Storytime on Wednesday mornings, Feb. 5 through March 4, at East Central Regional Library-Cambridge.
This Storytime begins at 9 a.m., coinciding with the start of open hours for the day, so please avoid arriving too early. This is a great opportunity to meet new friends, socialize and strengthen early literacy skills.
The program is recommended for newborns to 30 months old, and siblings are welcome. No registration necessary.
The library is located at 244 S. Birch St. in downtown Cambridge and can be reached at 763-689-7390. For more events and programs, check out the events calendar at ecrlib.org and follow East Central Regional Library on Facebook.
